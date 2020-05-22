8224 DOCTOR CRAIK COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Very Nice, LARGE 3 level, 4 BR, 3 1/ 2 BA Townhouse in a very convenient location. This home is within walking distance to the Mt Vernon Hospital, restaurants and supermarkets. The Sherwood Hall Regional Library is around the corner, and wonderful playgrounds and pools are available for your family. Tennis courts and a nature path with a creek to the Potomac for canoeing are there for your enjoyment. This home has a 4th bedroom on lower level with easy access for In-Law or Au Pair suite with a family room and kitchenette. Main level has a fenced-in back yard with a paved patio, perfect for entertaining. Two reserved parking spaces & 2 guest spots are directly in front of the home. Great schools (Stratford Landing Elementary School) a short ride away. Easy access to Old Town Alexandria, DC, Pentagon, Ft. Belvoir and the new Amazon HQ. Enjoy the ride along the George Washington Parkway with no stop signs or stop lights. Great family community near the Potomac River.