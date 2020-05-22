All apartments in Hybla Valley
8224 DOCTOR CRAIK COURT

8224 Doctor Craik Court · No Longer Available
Location

8224 Doctor Craik Court, Hybla Valley, VA 22306
Hybla Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Very Nice, LARGE 3 level, 4 BR, 3 1/ 2 BA Townhouse in a very convenient location. This home is within walking distance to the Mt Vernon Hospital, restaurants and supermarkets. The Sherwood Hall Regional Library is around the corner, and wonderful playgrounds and pools are available for your family. Tennis courts and a nature path with a creek to the Potomac for canoeing are there for your enjoyment. This home has a 4th bedroom on lower level with easy access for In-Law or Au Pair suite with a family room and kitchenette. Main level has a fenced-in back yard with a paved patio, perfect for entertaining. Two reserved parking spaces & 2 guest spots are directly in front of the home. Great schools (Stratford Landing Elementary School) a short ride away. Easy access to Old Town Alexandria, DC, Pentagon, Ft. Belvoir and the new Amazon HQ. Enjoy the ride along the George Washington Parkway with no stop signs or stop lights. Great family community near the Potomac River.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8224 DOCTOR CRAIK COURT have any available units?
8224 DOCTOR CRAIK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hybla Valley, VA.
What amenities does 8224 DOCTOR CRAIK COURT have?
Some of 8224 DOCTOR CRAIK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8224 DOCTOR CRAIK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8224 DOCTOR CRAIK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8224 DOCTOR CRAIK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8224 DOCTOR CRAIK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hybla Valley.
Does 8224 DOCTOR CRAIK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 8224 DOCTOR CRAIK COURT offers parking.
Does 8224 DOCTOR CRAIK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8224 DOCTOR CRAIK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8224 DOCTOR CRAIK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 8224 DOCTOR CRAIK COURT has a pool.
Does 8224 DOCTOR CRAIK COURT have accessible units?
No, 8224 DOCTOR CRAIK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8224 DOCTOR CRAIK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8224 DOCTOR CRAIK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8224 DOCTOR CRAIK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8224 DOCTOR CRAIK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

