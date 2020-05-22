7704 AUDUBON MEADOW WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage guest parking

A place to call home! This sun filled townhome is conveniently located in the highly desire Grove at the Huntley Meadows subdivision. As you enter the home, get cozy in the living room or dining room with a beautiful fireplace. Head over to the spacious eat in kitchen with a spacious island, large deck off the dining room, perfect to entertain. The kitchen is equipped with all stainless steel appliance and granite countertops. Make your way to the second floor where you will find a large master bedroom with 2 walk in closets, soak in tub and separate shower, across the hall you will find 2 full bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. The lower level of this home has a fully finished basement which could be used as an additional room, office space, guest bedroom or playroom and it has a full bathroom. The basement has accessed to the spacious custom made patio in the rear of the home. This home has an attached 2-car garage, 2 car driveway and guest parking. The community offers a swimming pool and a tot lot and it~s conveniently located right by Mount Vernon Plaza with grocery stores, restaurants and more. Don~t miss this great opportunity to call this place your home!