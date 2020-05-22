All apartments in Hybla Valley
7704 AUDUBON MEADOW WAY

7704 Audubon Meadow Way · No Longer Available
Location

7704 Audubon Meadow Way, Hybla Valley, VA 22306
Hybla Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
A place to call home! This sun filled townhome is conveniently located in the highly desire Grove at the Huntley Meadows subdivision. As you enter the home, get cozy in the living room or dining room with a beautiful fireplace. Head over to the spacious eat in kitchen with a spacious island, large deck off the dining room, perfect to entertain. The kitchen is equipped with all stainless steel appliance and granite countertops. Make your way to the second floor where you will find a large master bedroom with 2 walk in closets, soak in tub and separate shower, across the hall you will find 2 full bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. The lower level of this home has a fully finished basement which could be used as an additional room, office space, guest bedroom or playroom and it has a full bathroom. The basement has accessed to the spacious custom made patio in the rear of the home. This home has an attached 2-car garage, 2 car driveway and guest parking. The community offers a swimming pool and a tot lot and it~s conveniently located right by Mount Vernon Plaza with grocery stores, restaurants and more. Don~t miss this great opportunity to call this place your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 AUDUBON MEADOW WAY have any available units?
7704 AUDUBON MEADOW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hybla Valley, VA.
What amenities does 7704 AUDUBON MEADOW WAY have?
Some of 7704 AUDUBON MEADOW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 AUDUBON MEADOW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7704 AUDUBON MEADOW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 AUDUBON MEADOW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7704 AUDUBON MEADOW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hybla Valley.
Does 7704 AUDUBON MEADOW WAY offer parking?
Yes, 7704 AUDUBON MEADOW WAY offers parking.
Does 7704 AUDUBON MEADOW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7704 AUDUBON MEADOW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 AUDUBON MEADOW WAY have a pool?
Yes, 7704 AUDUBON MEADOW WAY has a pool.
Does 7704 AUDUBON MEADOW WAY have accessible units?
No, 7704 AUDUBON MEADOW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 AUDUBON MEADOW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7704 AUDUBON MEADOW WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7704 AUDUBON MEADOW WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7704 AUDUBON MEADOW WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

