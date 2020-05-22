7575 LINDBERG DRIVE

Amenities

Premium location!!! Lovely brickfront single family home with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2-car garage and a fully finished basement. Back to TREES. Fully fenced backyard (2016). Kitchen with granite counter tops, SS appliances, and tile flooring (2016). Sunroom is accessible to an oversized upper-deck and recreational room in the basement leads to the patio. Walk-out basement with huge recreational room, extra storage room, bedroom, and a fullbath. Community pool. Close to Huntington Metro, Huntley Meadows Park, Ft. Belvoir, Alexandria OldTown, restaurants, Costco, and National Harbor.