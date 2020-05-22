7518 Snowpea Court

Amenities
Two bedroom two full bathroom condo for rent. 1,250 square feet. Plenty of storage. Walking distance to Mount Vernon Plaza. Plenty of shopping and food choices. Five minute drive to old town Alexandria. Granite counter tops, new carpet, fresh paint, professionally sterilized. All appliances are less than three years old. Willing to work with tenants to accommodate needs. Please contact for any questions.
