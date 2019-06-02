7516 SNOWPEA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 2nd floor of building. Like new carpet throughout, freshly painted! In really great shape. No pets, NO smoking. Lots of parking. Immediate occupancy! Balcony* Walk to shopping centers at Hybla Valley ! Pool in community! There is a MAX income to rent this property $57,450 for 1 person, $65,650 for 2 people, $73,850 for 3 persons, $82,050 for 4 persons. No more than 2 incomes to quality, no more than 2 adults permitted. This is available for long term leasing.