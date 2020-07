Amenities

4 Level brick front & side beauty just outside Beltway between Old Town Alexandria & Fort Benlvoir. End unit Town house. Fenced backyard. Attached garage parking plus driveway for 2nd vehicle. Fresh painted in & out. Deck backing to wooded common. Walk to shopping and restaurants! To see this house, appointment only! Please text me at 703-725-5236 Thank you!