2624 REDCOAT DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher all utils included parking gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool guest parking tennis court

Spacious 3 bedroom unit with a "jack and jill" style bathrooms, all utilities included. Within a few minutes walking distance to Huntington Metro Station (Yellow Line) this condo complex features tennis court, swimming pool, playgrounds, fitness center, and reserved + visitor parking spots.Also within 20 minutes walking distance to Carlyle neighborhood of Old Town Alexandria, US Patents and Trademark Office ( USPTO PTO ), Federal Court House, National Science Foundation (NSF).Regan International Airport (DCA), Pentagon, Pentagon city, and Crystal City are only a few metro stops away.Located near Route 1, I-495, Telegraph Road, and Duke Street, this condo is minutes away from all major shopping centers and restaurants (Target, Shoppers, Applebees, TGI Fridays, Chipotle, Viet House, Five Guys, Pentagon City Mall are all on Route 1.