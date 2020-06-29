All apartments in Huntington
Last updated May 3 2020 at 6:49 AM

2624 REDCOAT DRIVE

2624 Redcoat Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2624 Redcoat Drive, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
parking
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Spacious 3 bedroom unit with a "jack and jill" style bathrooms, all utilities included. Within a few minutes walking distance to Huntington Metro Station (Yellow Line) this condo complex features tennis court, swimming pool, playgrounds, fitness center, and reserved + visitor parking spots.Also within 20 minutes walking distance to Carlyle neighborhood of Old Town Alexandria, US Patents and Trademark Office ( USPTO PTO ), Federal Court House, National Science Foundation (NSF).Regan International Airport (DCA), Pentagon, Pentagon city, and Crystal City are only a few metro stops away.Located near Route 1, I-495, Telegraph Road, and Duke Street, this condo is minutes away from all major shopping centers and restaurants (Target, Shoppers, Applebees, TGI Fridays, Chipotle, Viet House, Five Guys, Pentagon City Mall are all on Route 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 REDCOAT DRIVE have any available units?
2624 REDCOAT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington, VA.
What amenities does 2624 REDCOAT DRIVE have?
Some of 2624 REDCOAT DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 REDCOAT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2624 REDCOAT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 REDCOAT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2624 REDCOAT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington.
Does 2624 REDCOAT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2624 REDCOAT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2624 REDCOAT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2624 REDCOAT DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 REDCOAT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2624 REDCOAT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2624 REDCOAT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2624 REDCOAT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 REDCOAT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2624 REDCOAT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2624 REDCOAT DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2624 REDCOAT DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

