Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Huntington
Find more places like 2224 HUNTINGTON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Huntington, VA
/
2224 HUNTINGTON AVENUE
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2224 HUNTINGTON AVENUE
2224 Huntington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2224 Huntington Avenue, Huntington, VA 22303
Huntington
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT LOCATION! This property is just 2 blocks to Huntington Metro. Plenty of parking (driveway & street parking available). Fenced rear yard with two patios. MUST SEE PROPERTY. Contact the owner
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2224 HUNTINGTON AVENUE have any available units?
2224 HUNTINGTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Huntington, VA
.
Is 2224 HUNTINGTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2224 HUNTINGTON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 HUNTINGTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2224 HUNTINGTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Huntington
.
Does 2224 HUNTINGTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2224 HUNTINGTON AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 2224 HUNTINGTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 HUNTINGTON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 HUNTINGTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2224 HUNTINGTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2224 HUNTINGTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2224 HUNTINGTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 HUNTINGTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2224 HUNTINGTON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2224 HUNTINGTON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2224 HUNTINGTON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy
Huntington, VA 22303
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy
Huntington, VA 22303
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy
Huntington, VA 22303
Similar Pages
Huntington 1 Bedrooms
Huntington 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Huntington Dog Friendly Apartments
Huntington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Suitland, MD
Beltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MD
Vienna, VA
East Riverdale, MD
Groveton, VA
Fairland, MD
Temple Hills, MD
Walker Mill, MD
Chevy Chase, MD
Largo, MD
Bladensburg, MD
Capitol Heights, MD
Burke Centre, VA
Glassmanor, MD
Seabrook, MD
Takoma Park, MD
Mount Rainier, MD
Cherry Hill, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Washington Adventist University
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Prince George's Community College
Marymount University