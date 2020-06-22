321 Forest Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Beautiful two story colonial, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! Large front country porch. Open kitchen to the dining area. black appliances, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher. Living room with propane fireplace! Wall to wall carpet. Walk up attic. Heat pump. Shed in back yard not fenced in. Paved driveway.

No Pets!!

Beautiful two story colonial, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! Large front country porch. Open kitchen to the dining area. black appliances, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher. Living room with propane fireplace!

Wall to wall carpet. Walk up attic. Heat pump. Shed in back yard not fenced in. Paved driveway.