321 Forest Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful two story colonial, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! Large front country porch. Open kitchen to the dining area. black appliances, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher. Living room with propane fireplace! Wall to wall carpet. Walk up attic. Heat pump. Shed in back yard not fenced in. Paved driveway.
No Pets!!
Beautiful two story colonial, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! Large front country porch. Open kitchen to the dining area. black appliances, fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher. Living room with propane fireplace!
Wall to wall carpet. Walk up attic. Heat pump. Shed in back yard not fenced in. Paved driveway.