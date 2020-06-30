7009 Monument Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Completely and beautifully renovated, top to bottom, mid-century duplex in convenient near West End location. 3 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bath open concept with higher quality finishes, combined with timeless, original features and craftsmanship of the past. Newly refinished hardwood floors in Bedrooms and Living areas. Totally new Kitchen and baths with tub/tile surround, new toilets and porcelain tile floors. Upgraded Shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, new GE stainless steel convection/self-cleaning oven with smooth cooktop, microwave with exhaust fan, dishwasher and French door refrigerator. New washer/dryer combo in utility room. New roof, gutters and new high efficiency gas furnace, central air with programmable thermostat and ceiling fans throughout will allow for lower utility bills with maximum comfort. Paved parking pad, covered porch, fenced in backyard and lawn maintenance provided! Close to U of R and St Marys & Henrico Doctors Hospitals, shopping and interstates. Small dogs upon approval, no cats allowed. $20 additional rent per pet per month and $200 deposit per pet. No smoking in home.