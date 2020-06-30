All apartments in Henrico County
Find more places like 7009 Monument Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henrico County, VA
/
7009 Monument Avenue
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:05 AM

7009 Monument Avenue

7009 Monument Avenue · (804) 915-4089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7009 Monument Avenue, Henrico County, VA 23226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,875

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1356 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Completely and beautifully renovated, top to bottom, mid-century duplex in convenient near West End location. 3 Bedroom, 1 ½ Bath open concept with higher quality finishes, combined with timeless, original features and craftsmanship of the past. Newly refinished hardwood floors in Bedrooms and Living areas. Totally new Kitchen and baths with tub/tile surround, new toilets and porcelain tile floors. Upgraded Shaker cabinets, quartz countertops, new GE stainless steel convection/self-cleaning oven with smooth cooktop, microwave with exhaust fan, dishwasher and French door refrigerator. New washer/dryer combo in utility room. New roof, gutters and new high efficiency gas furnace, central air with programmable thermostat and ceiling fans throughout will allow for lower utility bills with maximum comfort. Paved parking pad, covered porch, fenced in backyard and lawn maintenance provided! Close to U of R and St Marys & Henrico Doctors Hospitals, shopping and interstates. Small dogs upon approval, no cats allowed. $20 additional rent per pet per month and $200 deposit per pet. No smoking in home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7009 Monument Avenue have any available units?
7009 Monument Avenue has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7009 Monument Avenue have?
Some of 7009 Monument Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7009 Monument Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7009 Monument Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7009 Monument Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 7009 Monument Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 7009 Monument Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7009 Monument Avenue offers parking.
Does 7009 Monument Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7009 Monument Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7009 Monument Avenue have a pool?
No, 7009 Monument Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7009 Monument Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7009 Monument Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7009 Monument Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7009 Monument Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7009 Monument Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7009 Monument Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7009 Monument Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace
Richmond, VA 23294
Canterbury Square Apartments
900 Pump Rd
Tuckahoe, VA 23238
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct
Richmond, VA 23294
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr
Innsbrook, VA 23060
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street
Richmond, VA 23231
Crestwood at Libbie
2342 Hampstead Avenue #2
Richmond, VA 23230
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr
Richmond, VA 23229
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct
Laurel, VA 23228

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VANewport News, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VASuffolk, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VABon Air, VAManchester, VAMeadowbrook, VAAshland, VABrandermill, VATuckahoe, VAWyndham, VARockwood, VAInnsbrook, VADumbarton, VALakeside, VA
Sandston, VAEast Highland Park, VABellwood, VAPrince George, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAKing George, VAColonial Beach, VAFalmouth, VALake of the Woods, VADahlgren, VALake Monticello, VAStafford Courthouse, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondCollege of William and Mary
Christopher Newport UniversityJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
University of Mary Washington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity