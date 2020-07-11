Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit

2327 Crickhollow Ct Available 05/01/20 CHARMING 4 BED/2.5 BATH IN WEST END OF RICHMOND!!! - A white picket fence frames this charming home! Loads of curb appeal and located at end of a safe quiet cul-de-sac with a partially fenced wooded backyard. Far West End w/ quick access to I-64, I-295, SP Town Center, Deep Run Park and award winning schools.



This home includes hardwood floors, carpet and upgraded trim, large usable foyer. Great room with fireplace, shiplap wainscoting, built in bookcases w window seat/storage. Bright kitchen w walk in pantry, bay w/window seat; Large dining room; office/study; mud/toy room; storage room w floor to ceiling shelving; French doors to deck w/built in seating & privacy screen. Large master en-suite w/multipurpose sitting area & huge walk in closet. 3 other bedrooms all generously sized w/double closets. Second floor laundry area.



**Home is currently occupied. Please do NOT visit the home without a scheduled showing.**



* No smoking.

* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

* $15 Monthly Filter Fee and Tenant Portal

* $100 Lease Processing Fee

* Pets allowed on case by case basis $25 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet (if applicable).

* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5644111)