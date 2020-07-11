All apartments in Henrico County
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:21 AM

2327 Crickhollow Ct

2327 Crickhollow Court · (804) 298-2848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2327 Crickhollow Court, Henrico County, VA 23233

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2327 Crickhollow Ct · Avail. now

$2,150

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2268 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
2327 Crickhollow Ct Available 05/01/20 CHARMING 4 BED/2.5 BATH IN WEST END OF RICHMOND!!! - A white picket fence frames this charming home! Loads of curb appeal and located at end of a safe quiet cul-de-sac with a partially fenced wooded backyard. Far West End w/ quick access to I-64, I-295, SP Town Center, Deep Run Park and award winning schools.

This home includes hardwood floors, carpet and upgraded trim, large usable foyer. Great room with fireplace, shiplap wainscoting, built in bookcases w window seat/storage. Bright kitchen w walk in pantry, bay w/window seat; Large dining room; office/study; mud/toy room; storage room w floor to ceiling shelving; French doors to deck w/built in seating & privacy screen. Large master en-suite w/multipurpose sitting area & huge walk in closet. 3 other bedrooms all generously sized w/double closets. Second floor laundry area.

**Home is currently occupied. Please do NOT visit the home without a scheduled showing.**

* No smoking.
* Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying. $50 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* $15 Monthly Filter Fee and Tenant Portal
* $100 Lease Processing Fee
* Pets allowed on case by case basis $25 monthly pet fee + $250 pet deposit per pet (if applicable).
* Other terms and conditions may apply. All information including advertised rent and other charges are deemed reliable but not guaranteed and are subject to change.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5644111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2327 Crickhollow Ct have any available units?
2327 Crickhollow Ct has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2327 Crickhollow Ct have?
Some of 2327 Crickhollow Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2327 Crickhollow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2327 Crickhollow Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2327 Crickhollow Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2327 Crickhollow Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2327 Crickhollow Ct offer parking?
No, 2327 Crickhollow Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2327 Crickhollow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2327 Crickhollow Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2327 Crickhollow Ct have a pool?
No, 2327 Crickhollow Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2327 Crickhollow Ct have accessible units?
No, 2327 Crickhollow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2327 Crickhollow Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2327 Crickhollow Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2327 Crickhollow Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2327 Crickhollow Ct has units with air conditioning.
