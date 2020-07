7803 WORTHING COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

LIKE NEW 4BR, 2BA SF HOME IN SOUGHT-AFTER HAYFIELD FARM...HUGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH NEW CABINETRY, STAINLESS APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTERS PLUS WALKOUT TO RELAXING SCREENED PORCH....REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT MAIN LEVEL...COMPLETELY REMODELED MASTER BATH (W/ DBL VANITIES) & HALL BATH, NEW EVERYTHING....3 UPPER BEDROOMS...SPACIOUS LOWER LEVEL REC ROOM W/ WOOD STOVE, NEW ENGINEERED HARDWOOD FLOORS IN LOWER LEVEL + BEDROOM W/ FULL BATH...ALL NEW HARDWARE, WINDOWS, LIGHTING, FIXTURES, SIX-PANEL DOORS & RECESSED LIGHTS EVERYWHERE!...LARGE FENCED BACKYARD & SHED....BE PART OF WHAT ONCE WAS WASHINGTON'S MT. VERNON...WALK TO HAYFIELD PARK, METRO BUS STOP AND COMMUNITY POOL MEMBERSHIPS AVAILABLE FOR SUMMER MONTHS...NEARBY COUNTY PARKS...EASY ACCESS TO 3 METRO STATIONS, BELTWAY AND OLD TOWN....HURRY...AVAILABLE NOW!