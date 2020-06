Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

EXCEPTIONAL VALUE IN THE SOUGHT-AFTER KINGSTOWNE CORRIDOR! RENOVATED LAST YEAR TO A TEE, THIS 3-LEVEL, 2 BR,1.5 BA, BEAUTY SHINES! NEW FLOORING, COUNTERTOPS, BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR WITH ICEMAKER JUST INSTALLED, SOFT TOUCHES OF CUSTOM PAINT & MORE REALLY MAKE THIS A VERY SPECIAL OFFERING! FULLY FENCED REAR YARD, TUCKED ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC. TREMENDOUS LOCATION: GREAT ACCESS TO METRO, FT. BELVOIR, 95/495, AREA AMENITIES--IT'S ALL HERE!