7464 TOWCHESTER COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated bbq/grill ice maker

This gorgeous large 2 bedroom townhome sited on a quiet cul-de-sac in popular Hayfield View backs to trees and serene parkland. The kitchen and appliances have been recently updated. Large private back deck, perfect for grilling and dining out side, with fenced yard and includes large external storage space. Unit includes large storage space in the attic. With a prime location close to Wegmans, two town centers, Franconia- Springfield Metro (2.4 miles), Fort Belvoir and access to HOV lanes. Very quiet location, spacious townhouse community.