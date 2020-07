Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

MOVE-IN READY! This stately home offers an open foyer, tons of light throughout, Master bedroom has walk-in closet, updated kitchen with stainless appliances and eat-in area plus formal dining, mostly wood floors throughout the home, spacious bathrooms, large rec room, large deck overlooking the expansive fully fenced in backyard. Huge storage area and laundry space! Kids WALK to school K--12. Convenient to Old Town and shopping of Kingstowne.