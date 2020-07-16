5329 Lake Cove Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Imagine waking up every day to the breath-taking views of Lake d'Evereaux. Enjoy entertaining or simply relaxing on the oversized deck. Energy efficient updates, renovated master bathroom, French doors to the back deck, and two fireplaces are just a few of the features you will love about this home. Recreational activities, major transportation routes and shopping centers are just a short distance away. Local golf services are available at Greendale Golf Course, Hilltop Golf Club and Top Golf. Plenty of shopping and dining options in the Kingstowne Town Center. Minutes away from major commuter routes such as Telegraph Road, Fairfax County Parkway and Interstate 495, 395 & 95. Whether you want to walk around the lake, engage in a friendly tennis game or take a bike ride, this is the perfect home for you.



**Home is available for applications sight unseen but due to Coronavirus concerns, we are delaying showings at this time.**