5329 Lake Cove Ct
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:34 AM

5329 Lake Cove Ct

5329 Lake Cove Court · (571) 766-8438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5329 Lake Cove Court, Hayfield, VA 22315

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1980 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Imagine waking up every day to the breath-taking views of Lake d'Evereaux. Enjoy entertaining or simply relaxing on the oversized deck. Energy efficient updates, renovated master bathroom, French doors to the back deck, and two fireplaces are just a few of the features you will love about this home. Recreational activities, major transportation routes and shopping centers are just a short distance away. Local golf services are available at Greendale Golf Course, Hilltop Golf Club and Top Golf. Plenty of shopping and dining options in the Kingstowne Town Center. Minutes away from major commuter routes such as Telegraph Road, Fairfax County Parkway and Interstate 495, 395 & 95. Whether you want to walk around the lake, engage in a friendly tennis game or take a bike ride, this is the perfect home for you.

**Home is available for applications sight unseen but due to Coronavirus concerns, we are delaying showings at this time.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5329 Lake Cove Ct have any available units?
5329 Lake Cove Ct has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5329 Lake Cove Ct have?
Some of 5329 Lake Cove Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5329 Lake Cove Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5329 Lake Cove Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5329 Lake Cove Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 5329 Lake Cove Ct is pet friendly.
Does 5329 Lake Cove Ct offer parking?
No, 5329 Lake Cove Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5329 Lake Cove Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5329 Lake Cove Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5329 Lake Cove Ct have a pool?
No, 5329 Lake Cove Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5329 Lake Cove Ct have accessible units?
No, 5329 Lake Cove Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5329 Lake Cove Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5329 Lake Cove Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5329 Lake Cove Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5329 Lake Cove Ct has units with air conditioning.
