9364 N Rinker Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9364 N Rinker Drive

9364 North Rinker Drive · (804) 270-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9364 North Rinker Drive, Hanover County, VA 23116

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9364 N Rinker Drive · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1624 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful Mechanicsville Home for Rent - Gorgeous 1600+ square foot home for rent in Mechanicsville with easy access to 95 and 295. This beautiful three-bedroom brick ranch features two full baths, brick fireplace, central air, all appliances in the kitchen, and a separate laundry room. The large outdoor deck overlooks a private fenced in yard with storage shed. N Rinker is also not far from wonderful schools like Atlee High School!

TO SCHEDULE A PROPERTY TOUR: Please go to our website and complete an online application. To apply online, go to www.rentalhomesinrichmond.com and click on view available properties. Go to the property you are interested in and hit the apply online option. $35 NON-REFUNDABLE fee will apply. Once we have reviewed your application, we will call to set up a time between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM to show the property.

No Section 8 accepted.

All applicants are subject to credit approval. All applicants will be required to meet a minimum gross household income (income will be verified). All applicants must be 18 years or older, will be screened for criminal history, and must have acceptable housing references. A $100 processing fee will apply once the application is approved.

All applicants must provide a contact phone number and email address when submitting an inquiry.

NO SMOKING.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5336157)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9364 N Rinker Drive have any available units?
9364 N Rinker Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9364 N Rinker Drive have?
Some of 9364 N Rinker Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9364 N Rinker Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9364 N Rinker Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9364 N Rinker Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9364 N Rinker Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9364 N Rinker Drive offer parking?
No, 9364 N Rinker Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9364 N Rinker Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9364 N Rinker Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9364 N Rinker Drive have a pool?
No, 9364 N Rinker Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9364 N Rinker Drive have accessible units?
No, 9364 N Rinker Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9364 N Rinker Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9364 N Rinker Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9364 N Rinker Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9364 N Rinker Drive has units with air conditioning.
