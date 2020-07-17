9364 N Rinker Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry dogs allowed

Beautiful Mechanicsville Home for Rent - Gorgeous 1600+ square foot home for rent in Mechanicsville with easy access to 95 and 295. This beautiful three-bedroom brick ranch features two full baths, brick fireplace, central air, all appliances in the kitchen, and a separate laundry room. The large outdoor deck overlooks a private fenced in yard with storage shed. N Rinker is also not far from wonderful schools like Atlee High School!



TO SCHEDULE A PROPERTY TOUR: Please go to our website and complete an online application. To apply online, go to www.rentalhomesinrichmond.com and click on view available properties. Go to the property you are interested in and hit the apply online option. $35 NON-REFUNDABLE fee will apply. Once we have reviewed your application, we will call to set up a time between 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM to show the property.



No Section 8 accepted.



All applicants are subject to credit approval. All applicants will be required to meet a minimum gross household income (income will be verified). All applicants must be 18 years or older, will be screened for criminal history, and must have acceptable housing references. A $100 processing fee will apply once the application is approved.



All applicants must provide a contact phone number and email address when submitting an inquiry.



NO SMOKING.



No Dogs Allowed



