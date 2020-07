Amenities

in unit laundry parking fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This home is known as the "Pungo House" built in the 1930's and moved here to its rural setting. It is a unique home featuring a living room and kitchen downstairs with bedroom and bath upstairs. Basement has washer and dryer. Home has three fireplaces and heat pump. Two outbuildings and only the immediate yard area surrounding the home are included in this rental; the remainder of the land is rented out for farm crops. The total square footage of home is 1248; of which 832 sq. ft. is finished and the basement is 416 sq. ft., but basement does not have heat nor air. No pets allowed and no smoking on interior of home.