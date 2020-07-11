Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020

6 Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Suffolk apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon...
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Newport News
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1118 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and
Results within 10 miles of Suffolk
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
15 Units Available
Farmington
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
Studio
$1,183
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,248
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
East 21st Street Monticello
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,185
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1114 sqft
Walk to downtown Norfolk for dining, retail and entertainment, or stay in and enjoy the community's media room, pool and clubhouse. Apartments include walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
4 Units Available
Dutch Village
Warwick Village
495 Nelson Dr, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$720
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
864 sqft
Welcome home to Warwick Village Apartments. Close to everything. but secluded in a convenient neighborhood setting. The spacious floor plans are designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
19 Units Available
Deer Park
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
1 Bedroom
$907
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
2 Units Available
Colonial Place-Riverview
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1429 sqft
Apartment community overlooking Lafayette River close to MacArthur Center and Chrysler Hall. Floor plans feature private patios or decks with river views. On-site amenities include an infinity swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
City Guide for Suffolk, VA

Planters Peanuts' "Mr. Peanut" was born in Suffolk, VA, where the peanut crop is still king.

Founded by English colonists in 1742, Suffolk Virginia is known for its beautiful coastal setting on the Nansemond River, its peanut growing industry, and its proximity to one of the few remaining marsh wilderness areas on the East Coast, the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge. This charming city boasts modern housing and historic landmarks, and contains just over 86,000 residents, and as such is the largest city in Virginia. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Suffolk, VA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Suffolk apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Suffolk apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

