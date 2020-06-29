All apartments in Groveton
7204 Parsons Ct
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

7204 Parsons Ct

7204 Parson's Court
Location

7204 Parson's Court, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
tennis court
Perfect Rental Starter Home - Property Id: 230013

Available March 21, 2020: Available Immediately! Perfect for Working Professional and/or family starter home. 3BR, 4 BA TH in sought after Woodstone. 1st floor has powder room, coat closet, eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, kitchen, open floor plan DR/LR, breakfast bar, and large sliding glass doors to Trek deck. 2nd Floor has 3BRs including MBR/full BA, guest full BA, 2BRs (kids rm/office), washer/dryer. Basement w/new carpet, rec room area, walk in closet, & large storage area. Sliding glass doors to patio and fenced backyard. New Siding/Roof (2019). New Gas Range (2020). Freshly painted. 5 miles south of Old Town's quaint restaurants/shops and Kingstowne. TH nr groceries, Starbucks, restaurants, shops, Huntley Meadows Park Meadows/wetlands. Tennis, basketball court. Lawn care covered by tenant. Rental fee includes monthly rent and quarterly HOA fees. Newer CAC (new 2013). One parking space + visitor/street parking. Nr bus line/metro station. Text Lori @703-254-4958
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230013
Property Id 230013

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5588835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7204 Parsons Ct have any available units?
7204 Parsons Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 7204 Parsons Ct have?
Some of 7204 Parsons Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7204 Parsons Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7204 Parsons Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7204 Parsons Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7204 Parsons Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groveton.
Does 7204 Parsons Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7204 Parsons Ct offers parking.
Does 7204 Parsons Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7204 Parsons Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7204 Parsons Ct have a pool?
No, 7204 Parsons Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7204 Parsons Ct have accessible units?
No, 7204 Parsons Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7204 Parsons Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7204 Parsons Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7204 Parsons Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7204 Parsons Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
