7204 Parsons Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking tennis court

Perfect Rental Starter Home - Property Id: 230013



Available March 21, 2020: Available Immediately! Perfect for Working Professional and/or family starter home. 3BR, 4 BA TH in sought after Woodstone. 1st floor has powder room, coat closet, eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, kitchen, open floor plan DR/LR, breakfast bar, and large sliding glass doors to Trek deck. 2nd Floor has 3BRs including MBR/full BA, guest full BA, 2BRs (kids rm/office), washer/dryer. Basement w/new carpet, rec room area, walk in closet, & large storage area. Sliding glass doors to patio and fenced backyard. New Siding/Roof (2019). New Gas Range (2020). Freshly painted. 5 miles south of Old Town's quaint restaurants/shops and Kingstowne. TH nr groceries, Starbucks, restaurants, shops, Huntley Meadows Park Meadows/wetlands. Tennis, basketball court. Lawn care covered by tenant. Rental fee includes monthly rent and quarterly HOA fees. Newer CAC (new 2013). One parking space + visitor/street parking. Nr bus line/metro station. Text Lori @703-254-4958

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230013

Property Id 230013



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5588835)