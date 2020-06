Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Beautiful close-in townhouse (being readied for you). 9' ceilings on main level & cathedral ceilings in all 3 bedrooms. Wonderful floor plan. Great kitchen with new appliances, island, granite countertops & ample room for a large table. Master Bedroom has private entrance to bathroom. Connector bus to Huntington Metro (3 miles) away. Close to parks, rec centers, golf & shopping. Pets on a Case by Case basis. NO CATS. Very good to excellent credit A MUST!!!