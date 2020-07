Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Come visit this lovely home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and ample living space on the main and lower levels. There is one full bath upstairs and another full bath on the lower level with a half bath on the main level. The top notch kitchen will be great for entertaining . There is an upper deck off the master bedroom to enjoy as well. The yard is huge and there is ample parking for friends and guests. Hurry this on won't last long!