Available 08/15/20 Large 3 Bedroom Home Near Fort Belvoir! - Property Id: 304537
This large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, brick home is an easy commute to Fort Belvoir, Old Town, and DC. It features a beautiful kitchen with built in wine rack, double wall oven and microwave, Smart thermostat, washer and dryer included, large master bedroom & bathroom, walk-in master bedroom closet, deep soak tub & double vanity, maple & oak hardwood floors, beautiful crown molding & tall ceilings, 1 car garage and another driveway parking space, code locks on master bedroom, third bedroom, and garage door, gated community.
Additional Perks:
Lawn care, trash removal, and snow removal is taken care of! Nearby schools: Groveton Elementary School, Sandburg Middle School, West Potomac High School. It's minutes from several grocery stores & shopping centers. Hop on Richmond Highway in seconds!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7104-mason-grove-ct-alexandria-va/304537
No Pets Allowed
