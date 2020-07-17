All apartments in Groveton
Find more places like 7104 Mason Grove Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Groveton, VA
/
7104 Mason Grove Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

7104 Mason Grove Ct

7104 Mason Grove Court · (706) 250-1219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Groveton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7104 Mason Grove Court, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2700 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 08/15/20 Large 3 Bedroom Home Near Fort Belvoir! - Property Id: 304537

This large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, brick home is an easy commute to Fort Belvoir, Old Town, and DC. It features a beautiful kitchen with built in wine rack, double wall oven and microwave, Smart thermostat, washer and dryer included, large master bedroom & bathroom, walk-in master bedroom closet, deep soak tub & double vanity, maple & oak hardwood floors, beautiful crown molding & tall ceilings, 1 car garage and another driveway parking space, code locks on master bedroom, third bedroom, and garage door, gated community.

Additional Perks:

Lawn care, trash removal, and snow removal is taken care of! Nearby schools: Groveton Elementary School, Sandburg Middle School, West Potomac High School. It's minutes from several grocery stores & shopping centers. Hop on Richmond Highway in seconds!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7104-mason-grove-ct-alexandria-va/304537
Property Id 304537

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5946171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7104 Mason Grove Ct have any available units?
7104 Mason Grove Ct has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7104 Mason Grove Ct have?
Some of 7104 Mason Grove Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7104 Mason Grove Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7104 Mason Grove Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7104 Mason Grove Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7104 Mason Grove Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groveton.
Does 7104 Mason Grove Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7104 Mason Grove Ct offers parking.
Does 7104 Mason Grove Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7104 Mason Grove Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7104 Mason Grove Ct have a pool?
No, 7104 Mason Grove Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7104 Mason Grove Ct have accessible units?
No, 7104 Mason Grove Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7104 Mason Grove Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7104 Mason Grove Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 7104 Mason Grove Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7104 Mason Grove Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7104 Mason Grove Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy
Groveton, VA 22306
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr
Groveton, VA 22306

Similar Pages

Groveton 1 BedroomsGroveton 2 Bedrooms
Groveton Apartments with BalconiesGroveton Dog Friendly Apartments
Groveton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VAFair Lakes, VABailey's Crossroads, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDBladensburg, MD
Burke Centre, VASeabrook, MDTriangle, VAMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLargo, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Prince George's Community CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity