Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Available 08/15/20 Large 3 Bedroom Home Near Fort Belvoir! - Property Id: 304537



This large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, brick home is an easy commute to Fort Belvoir, Old Town, and DC. It features a beautiful kitchen with built in wine rack, double wall oven and microwave, Smart thermostat, washer and dryer included, large master bedroom & bathroom, walk-in master bedroom closet, deep soak tub & double vanity, maple & oak hardwood floors, beautiful crown molding & tall ceilings, 1 car garage and another driveway parking space, code locks on master bedroom, third bedroom, and garage door, gated community.



Additional Perks:



Lawn care, trash removal, and snow removal is taken care of! Nearby schools: Groveton Elementary School, Sandburg Middle School, West Potomac High School. It's minutes from several grocery stores & shopping centers. Hop on Richmond Highway in seconds!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7104-mason-grove-ct-alexandria-va/304537

Property Id 304537



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5946171)