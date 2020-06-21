All apartments in Groveton
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:12 AM

7026 QUANDER ROAD

7026 Quander Road · (703) 971-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7026 Quander Road, Groveton, VA 22307
Groveton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1917 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
THIS HOME IS STUNNING! Popular Bucknell Manor community. .Amazing open floor plan. Fresh paint, charming built-ins, recessed lighting, gleaming hardwood floors, and oversized windows create luxurious natural lighting. Updated kitchen w/stainless appliances, beautiful cabinetry, under cabinet lighting & ceramic tile backsplash. Lower level master suite. Recent tankless water heater & electric panel. Brand new high end washer & dryer....programmable from your phone! Large beautifully landscaped yard with an abundance of spectacular perennials & new sod front & back. OWNERS WILL PAY FOR A GARDNER TO TAKE CARE OF ALL OF THE FLOWER BEDS! Wonderful screened porch, large deck and wood privacy fence.Just a short stroll to parks, schools, library, Mt. Vernon Rec Center and The Shoppes at Belle View. Minutes from GW Parkway & bike paths along the Potomac River. Close to National Airport, Old Town, National Harbor and DC. Huntington Metro nearby....fantastic commuter location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7026 QUANDER ROAD have any available units?
7026 QUANDER ROAD has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7026 QUANDER ROAD have?
Some of 7026 QUANDER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7026 QUANDER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7026 QUANDER ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7026 QUANDER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7026 QUANDER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groveton.
Does 7026 QUANDER ROAD offer parking?
No, 7026 QUANDER ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 7026 QUANDER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7026 QUANDER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7026 QUANDER ROAD have a pool?
No, 7026 QUANDER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7026 QUANDER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7026 QUANDER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7026 QUANDER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7026 QUANDER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7026 QUANDER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7026 QUANDER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
