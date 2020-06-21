7026 QUANDER ROAD

Amenities

THIS HOME IS STUNNING! Popular Bucknell Manor community. .Amazing open floor plan. Fresh paint, charming built-ins, recessed lighting, gleaming hardwood floors, and oversized windows create luxurious natural lighting. Updated kitchen w/stainless appliances, beautiful cabinetry, under cabinet lighting & ceramic tile backsplash. Lower level master suite. Recent tankless water heater & electric panel. Brand new high end washer & dryer....programmable from your phone! Large beautifully landscaped yard with an abundance of spectacular perennials & new sod front & back. OWNERS WILL PAY FOR A GARDNER TO TAKE CARE OF ALL OF THE FLOWER BEDS! Wonderful screened porch, large deck and wood privacy fence.Just a short stroll to parks, schools, library, Mt. Vernon Rec Center and The Shoppes at Belle View. Minutes from GW Parkway & bike paths along the Potomac River. Close to National Airport, Old Town, National Harbor and DC. Huntington Metro nearby....fantastic commuter location!