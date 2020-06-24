Amenities

7012 Stone Mill Pl Available 05/02/20 Newly renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom split level detached home - Welcome Home to this newly renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom split level detached home situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in the Stoneybrooke community. Interior of the home features hardwood floors on main and upper levels, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, formal living room and dining room, lower level family room with wood burning fireplace, renovated bathrooms, a bonus room that can be used as a gaming room, and a workshop/storage area.There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms located on the upper level and 1 additional bedroom and 1 additional full bathroom located on the lower level. The exterior of the home features a huge deck with access to the spacious, fenced rear yard. Parking is never an issue as this home comes with a private driveway.



Located in highly sought after Fairfax County School district and zoned for the following schools:

Groveton Elementary School, Sandburg, Middle School, and West Potomac High School.



Home is in a great location: Close to many parks (Stoneybrooke Park, Groveton Heights Park, and Lee District Park), 10 minutes drive to Huntington Metro, 10 minutes drive to US Coast Guard (Telegraph Rd base), and less than 10 minutes drive to Beacon Center Shopping Center.



Pets case by case with owner approval. Pet deposit is $500/ pet.



Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $118,000/ year.

Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.



Fees:

Rent: $2950

Security Deposit: $2950 (due at time of submitting application)

Date Available: 05/02/2020



Utilities: Tenant pays water, electric, and gas.



To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.



Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.



