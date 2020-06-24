All apartments in Groveton
Find more places like 7012 Stone Mill Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Groveton, VA
/
7012 Stone Mill Pl
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:52 PM

7012 Stone Mill Pl

7012 Stone Mill Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Groveton
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7012 Stone Mill Place, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
7012 Stone Mill Pl Available 05/02/20 Newly renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom split level detached home - Welcome Home to this newly renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom split level detached home situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in the Stoneybrooke community. Interior of the home features hardwood floors on main and upper levels, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, formal living room and dining room, lower level family room with wood burning fireplace, renovated bathrooms, a bonus room that can be used as a gaming room, and a workshop/storage area.There are 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms located on the upper level and 1 additional bedroom and 1 additional full bathroom located on the lower level. The exterior of the home features a huge deck with access to the spacious, fenced rear yard. Parking is never an issue as this home comes with a private driveway.

Located in highly sought after Fairfax County School district and zoned for the following schools:
Groveton Elementary School, Sandburg, Middle School, and West Potomac High School.

Home is in a great location: Close to many parks (Stoneybrooke Park, Groveton Heights Park, and Lee District Park), 10 minutes drive to Huntington Metro, 10 minutes drive to US Coast Guard (Telegraph Rd base), and less than 10 minutes drive to Beacon Center Shopping Center.

Pets case by case with owner approval. Pet deposit is $500/ pet.

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $118,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:
Rent: $2950
Security Deposit: $2950 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: 05/02/2020

Utilities: Tenant pays water, electric, and gas.

To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

(RLNE4701048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7012 Stone Mill Pl have any available units?
7012 Stone Mill Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 7012 Stone Mill Pl have?
Some of 7012 Stone Mill Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7012 Stone Mill Pl currently offering any rent specials?
7012 Stone Mill Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7012 Stone Mill Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 7012 Stone Mill Pl is pet friendly.
Does 7012 Stone Mill Pl offer parking?
Yes, 7012 Stone Mill Pl offers parking.
Does 7012 Stone Mill Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7012 Stone Mill Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7012 Stone Mill Pl have a pool?
No, 7012 Stone Mill Pl does not have a pool.
Does 7012 Stone Mill Pl have accessible units?
No, 7012 Stone Mill Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 7012 Stone Mill Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 7012 Stone Mill Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7012 Stone Mill Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 7012 Stone Mill Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy
Groveton, VA 22306
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr
Groveton, VA 22306

Similar Pages

Groveton 1 BedroomsGroveton 2 Bedrooms
Groveton Apartments with BalconyGroveton Dog Friendly Apartments
Groveton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MD
Capitol Heights, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDNewington, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University