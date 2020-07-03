All apartments in Groveton
Find more places like 7006 COLD SPRING LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Groveton, VA
/
7006 COLD SPRING LANE
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

7006 COLD SPRING LANE

7006 Cold Spring Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Groveton
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7006 Cold Spring Lane, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Welcome to 7006 Cold Spring home located in the Stoneybrooke community. This large home features 5 spacious bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. The expanded master suite has it all, Hardwood floors, plenty of light filled windows, dual closets with walk-in, a private bacolny overlooking the back yard, luxury bath with spa tub and separate shower. The main level has bedroom, full bathroom and family room with traditional wood burning fireplace. The lower level has rec room with 2 additional rooms for endless possibilities. Located minutes from Metro station, commuter rail, interstate I 95/495, Kingstowne, Springfield Mall and much more. Owner will allow tenant to paint to taste.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7006 COLD SPRING LANE have any available units?
7006 COLD SPRING LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 7006 COLD SPRING LANE have?
Some of 7006 COLD SPRING LANE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7006 COLD SPRING LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7006 COLD SPRING LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7006 COLD SPRING LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7006 COLD SPRING LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groveton.
Does 7006 COLD SPRING LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7006 COLD SPRING LANE offers parking.
Does 7006 COLD SPRING LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7006 COLD SPRING LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7006 COLD SPRING LANE have a pool?
No, 7006 COLD SPRING LANE does not have a pool.
Does 7006 COLD SPRING LANE have accessible units?
No, 7006 COLD SPRING LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7006 COLD SPRING LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7006 COLD SPRING LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7006 COLD SPRING LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7006 COLD SPRING LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy
Groveton, VA 22306
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr
Groveton, VA 22306

Similar Pages

Groveton 1 BedroomsGroveton 2 Bedrooms
Groveton Apartments with BalconyGroveton Dog Friendly Apartments
Groveton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MD
Capitol Heights, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDNewington, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University