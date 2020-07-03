7006 COLD SPRING LANE

Amenities

hardwood floors parking ceiling fan hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking hot tub

Welcome to 7006 Cold Spring home located in the Stoneybrooke community. This large home features 5 spacious bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. The expanded master suite has it all, Hardwood floors, plenty of light filled windows, dual closets with walk-in, a private bacolny overlooking the back yard, luxury bath with spa tub and separate shower. The main level has bedroom, full bathroom and family room with traditional wood burning fireplace. The lower level has rec room with 2 additional rooms for endless possibilities. Located minutes from Metro station, commuter rail, interstate I 95/495, Kingstowne, Springfield Mall and much more. Owner will allow tenant to paint to taste.