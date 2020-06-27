All apartments in Groveton
Last updated July 18 2019 at 5:05 AM

6903 Vantage Drive

6903 Vantage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6903 Vantage Drive, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4BD/2BA home in Alexandria. Amazing open floor plan. Great kitchen with granite counters and backsplash, stainless steel appliances, bar area, pantry, tiled floor and dining room. Opens up to beautiful living room with lots of light and vaulted ceilings, fireplace, beautifully aesthetic and lots of space. Four bedrooms, including master bath. Bonus loft room with walk-in storage closet and full wall of windows. Attic and one car garage. Close to transportation to Metro. Fenced in yard with patio. NO cats , dogs case by case.
OPEN HOUSE : Sunday July 14th from 3pm -5pm.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Nancy O'Neal 973 727 6451
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6903 Vantage Drive have any available units?
6903 Vantage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 6903 Vantage Drive have?
Some of 6903 Vantage Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6903 Vantage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6903 Vantage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6903 Vantage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6903 Vantage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6903 Vantage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6903 Vantage Drive offers parking.
Does 6903 Vantage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6903 Vantage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6903 Vantage Drive have a pool?
No, 6903 Vantage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6903 Vantage Drive have accessible units?
No, 6903 Vantage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6903 Vantage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6903 Vantage Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6903 Vantage Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6903 Vantage Drive has units with air conditioning.
