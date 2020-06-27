6903 Vantage Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 4BD/2BA home in Alexandria. Amazing open floor plan. Great kitchen with granite counters and backsplash, stainless steel appliances, bar area, pantry, tiled floor and dining room. Opens up to beautiful living room with lots of light and vaulted ceilings, fireplace, beautifully aesthetic and lots of space. Four bedrooms, including master bath. Bonus loft room with walk-in storage closet and full wall of windows. Attic and one car garage. Close to transportation to Metro. Fenced in yard with patio. NO cats , dogs case by case.
OPEN HOUSE : Sunday July 14th from 3pm -5pm.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.
Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Nancy O'Neal 973 727 6451
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: (703)-495-3082