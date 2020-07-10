All apartments in Groveton
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:13 PM

4410 COLDBROOKE CT

4410 Coldbrooke Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4410 Coldbrooke Ct, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 4410 Coldbrooke Court. This beautiful 4-bedroom single-family home with a 1-car garage is perfectly positioned on a flat 0.21-acre lot in the desirable Stoneybrooke community. A dramatic 2-story vaulted ceiling highlights the inviting living room. The expansive kitchen-dining room combination features lots of cabinet space and a sliding glass door to the fenced backyard. From the updated baths and 2 spacious main-level bedrooms, to the loft-style upper-level family room with a cozy fireplace, this one has it all. Ideally located, this residence is just minutes from everything, with easy access to the Fairfax County Parkway, Interstates 95/395/495, and 2 Metro Stations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 COLDBROOKE CT have any available units?
4410 COLDBROOKE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 4410 COLDBROOKE CT have?
Some of 4410 COLDBROOKE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 COLDBROOKE CT currently offering any rent specials?
4410 COLDBROOKE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 COLDBROOKE CT pet-friendly?
No, 4410 COLDBROOKE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groveton.
Does 4410 COLDBROOKE CT offer parking?
Yes, 4410 COLDBROOKE CT offers parking.
Does 4410 COLDBROOKE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4410 COLDBROOKE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 COLDBROOKE CT have a pool?
No, 4410 COLDBROOKE CT does not have a pool.
Does 4410 COLDBROOKE CT have accessible units?
No, 4410 COLDBROOKE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 COLDBROOKE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4410 COLDBROOKE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4410 COLDBROOKE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4410 COLDBROOKE CT does not have units with air conditioning.

