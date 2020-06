Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2-story updated colonial with 4 bedrooms on the second level! Hardwood floors throughout; family room off the open kitchen has doors that lead to the patio; laundry on main level w/mudroom. The Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a full bath. Large patio off the family room, great for entertaining! Fenced in rear yard with plenty of room for entertaining and a shed for extra storage. Quiet street! Garage, driveway, and ample street parking. Close to Old Town & Kingstowne!