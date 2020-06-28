3626 RANSOM PLACE

Amenities
Delightful 3 BR 2.5 BA end-unit townhouse in a private and nice neighborhood. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, oak cabinet, large sink, island and stainless steel appliances. Deck off the kitchen. The master bedroom comes with a vaulted ceiling, walk-in-closet, soaking tub and separate shower. Gas fireplace. Parking for 2 cars (1 in the garage and 1 in the driveway). Guest parking is available. Community amenities include tennis court, tote playground, and jogging path. Close to Huntley Meadow Park. Easy access to Old town, hwy 495 and Route 1.