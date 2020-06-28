All apartments in Groveton
Find more places like 3626 RANSOM PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Groveton, VA
/
3626 RANSOM PLACE
Last updated September 3 2019 at 6:38 AM

3626 RANSOM PLACE

3626 Ransom Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Groveton
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3626 Ransom Place, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
tennis court
Delightful 3 BR 2.5 BA end-unit townhouse in a private and nice neighborhood. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, oak cabinet, large sink, island and stainless steel appliances. Deck off the kitchen. The master bedroom comes with a vaulted ceiling, walk-in-closet, soaking tub and separate shower. Gas fireplace. Parking for 2 cars (1 in the garage and 1 in the driveway). Guest parking is available. Community amenities include tennis court, tote playground, and jogging path. Close to Huntley Meadow Park. Easy access to Old town, hwy 495 and Route 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 RANSOM PLACE have any available units?
3626 RANSOM PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 3626 RANSOM PLACE have?
Some of 3626 RANSOM PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3626 RANSOM PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3626 RANSOM PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 RANSOM PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3626 RANSOM PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groveton.
Does 3626 RANSOM PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3626 RANSOM PLACE offers parking.
Does 3626 RANSOM PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3626 RANSOM PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 RANSOM PLACE have a pool?
No, 3626 RANSOM PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 3626 RANSOM PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3626 RANSOM PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 RANSOM PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3626 RANSOM PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3626 RANSOM PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3626 RANSOM PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy
Groveton, VA 22306
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr
Groveton, VA 22306

Similar Pages

Groveton 1 BedroomsGroveton 2 Bedrooms
Groveton Apartments with BalconyGroveton Dog Friendly Apartments
Groveton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDFair Lakes, VATemple Hills, MDWalker Mill, MDChevy Chase, MDLargo, MDBladensburg, MD
Capitol Heights, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDMount Rainier, MDCherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDNewington, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkPrince George's Community College
Marymount University