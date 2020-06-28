3626 RANSOM PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage guest parking tennis court

Delightful 3 BR 2.5 BA end-unit townhouse in a private and nice neighborhood. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, oak cabinet, large sink, island and stainless steel appliances. Deck off the kitchen. The master bedroom comes with a vaulted ceiling, walk-in-closet, soaking tub and separate shower. Gas fireplace. Parking for 2 cars (1 in the garage and 1 in the driveway). Guest parking is available. Community amenities include tennis court, tote playground, and jogging path. Close to Huntley Meadow Park. Easy access to Old town, hwy 495 and Route 1.