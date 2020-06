Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Private cape cod charmer with a front porch at end of the street yet convenient to Route 1 corridor. Private home with hardwood floors on two main levels, 4 good size bedrooms, large fenced yard in back, with 2-car garage in back used as massive work or storage area (not accessible to cars). Combo living/dining and bright kitchen with table space, white cabinets, and entry to the back. Driveway parking.