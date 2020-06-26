3331 BEECHCLIFF

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Over 2300 square feet of beautiful and spacious townhouse with large windows flooding in daylight all throughout the home. 4 levels of living space. Two levels of large trex decks to enjoy! Enjoy your morning coffee off the kitchen and afternoon tea off the family room. Hardwood floors throughout. Wide staircase. Fireplace in family room. Oversize 2 car garage. Fully finished walkout basement with a full bath and a study/craft room. Fenced in backyard. Well maintained. Heating and cooling system maintained regularly. Washer/Dryer only few years old. Brand new roof, fresh paint. Conveniently located to shopping centers. Bus to metro only 1500ft away. Close to Huntington metro. Minutes to 95, Old Town, short drive to Fort Belvoir, Pentagon, DC, DCA.