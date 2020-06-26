All apartments in Groveton
3331 BEECHCLIFF
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:49 AM

3331 BEECHCLIFF

3331 Beechcliff Drive · No Longer Available
Groveton
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

3331 Beechcliff Drive, Groveton, VA 22306
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Over 2300 square feet of beautiful and spacious townhouse with large windows flooding in daylight all throughout the home. 4 levels of living space. Two levels of large trex decks to enjoy! Enjoy your morning coffee off the kitchen and afternoon tea off the family room. Hardwood floors throughout. Wide staircase. Fireplace in family room. Oversize 2 car garage. Fully finished walkout basement with a full bath and a study/craft room. Fenced in backyard. Well maintained. Heating and cooling system maintained regularly. Washer/Dryer only few years old. Brand new roof, fresh paint. Conveniently located to shopping centers. Bus to metro only 1500ft away. Close to Huntington metro. Minutes to 95, Old Town, short drive to Fort Belvoir, Pentagon, DC, DCA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3331 BEECHCLIFF have any available units?
3331 BEECHCLIFF doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 3331 BEECHCLIFF have?
Some of 3331 BEECHCLIFF's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3331 BEECHCLIFF currently offering any rent specials?
3331 BEECHCLIFF is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3331 BEECHCLIFF pet-friendly?
No, 3331 BEECHCLIFF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groveton.
Does 3331 BEECHCLIFF offer parking?
Yes, 3331 BEECHCLIFF offers parking.
Does 3331 BEECHCLIFF have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3331 BEECHCLIFF offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3331 BEECHCLIFF have a pool?
No, 3331 BEECHCLIFF does not have a pool.
Does 3331 BEECHCLIFF have accessible units?
No, 3331 BEECHCLIFF does not have accessible units.
Does 3331 BEECHCLIFF have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3331 BEECHCLIFF has units with dishwashers.
Does 3331 BEECHCLIFF have units with air conditioning?
No, 3331 BEECHCLIFF does not have units with air conditioning.
