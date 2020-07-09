All apartments in Groveton
2445 TEMPLE COURT

2445 Temple Court · No Longer Available
Location

2445 Temple Court, Groveton, VA 22307
Groveton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2445 TEMPLE COURT have any available units?
2445 TEMPLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Groveton, VA.
What amenities does 2445 TEMPLE COURT have?
Some of 2445 TEMPLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 TEMPLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2445 TEMPLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 TEMPLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2445 TEMPLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Groveton.
Does 2445 TEMPLE COURT offer parking?
No, 2445 TEMPLE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2445 TEMPLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2445 TEMPLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 TEMPLE COURT have a pool?
No, 2445 TEMPLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2445 TEMPLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 2445 TEMPLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 TEMPLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2445 TEMPLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2445 TEMPLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2445 TEMPLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

