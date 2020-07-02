9121 MILL POND VALLEY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Stunning 6 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom all brick colonial home in a very private setting at the end of a cul de sac with a circular driveway. Gleaming hardwood and marble throughout. Over sized deck spans the entire rear of this home which backs to the woods giving you the ultimate outdoor experience especially when entertaining guests! Generous social areas including an over sized living room and dining room. Brand new beautiful European made lace curtains throughout the main level and Master Bedroom. Live like ROYALTY in this exquisite mansion in the heart of McLean in the sought-after Langley High School Pyramid. All new kitchen appliances, HVAC, Water heater, paint and wonderful landscaping & more! This home shines!!!! Get it quick before someone else does because at this price it will not last at all.