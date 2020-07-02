All apartments in Great Falls
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

9121 MILL POND VALLEY DRIVE

9121 Mill Pond Valley Drive · (703) 734-0400
Location

9121 Mill Pond Valley Drive, Great Falls, VA 22066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$5,950

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 6005 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning 6 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom all brick colonial home in a very private setting at the end of a cul de sac with a circular driveway. Gleaming hardwood and marble throughout. Over sized deck spans the entire rear of this home which backs to the woods giving you the ultimate outdoor experience especially when entertaining guests! Generous social areas including an over sized living room and dining room. Brand new beautiful European made lace curtains throughout the main level and Master Bedroom. Live like ROYALTY in this exquisite mansion in the heart of McLean in the sought-after Langley High School Pyramid. All new kitchen appliances, HVAC, Water heater, paint and wonderful landscaping & more! This home shines!!!! Get it quick before someone else does because at this price it will not last at all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9121 MILL POND VALLEY DRIVE have any available units?
9121 MILL POND VALLEY DRIVE has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9121 MILL POND VALLEY DRIVE have?
Some of 9121 MILL POND VALLEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9121 MILL POND VALLEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9121 MILL POND VALLEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9121 MILL POND VALLEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9121 MILL POND VALLEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Falls.
Does 9121 MILL POND VALLEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9121 MILL POND VALLEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9121 MILL POND VALLEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9121 MILL POND VALLEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9121 MILL POND VALLEY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9121 MILL POND VALLEY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9121 MILL POND VALLEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9121 MILL POND VALLEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9121 MILL POND VALLEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9121 MILL POND VALLEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9121 MILL POND VALLEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9121 MILL POND VALLEY DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
