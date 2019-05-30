All apartments in Great Falls
9014 OLD DOMINION DRIVE
9014 OLD DOMINION DRIVE

9014 Old Dominion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9014 Old Dominion Drive, Great Falls, VA 22102

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
clubhouse
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
A perfect balance of where seclusion meets convenience and luxury. Idyllically located on a private tree filled 3-acre lot, yet minutes from to Great Falls, McLean, and Tysons. Enjoy striking views of the all-encompassing woods from multiple access points to the oversized deck, which is perfect for relaxing without ever leaving your home, or entertaining friends in privacy and luxury. This custom built home from the finest wood boasts features like vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, skylights, multiple fireplaces, a climbing wall - all in a carefully designed open floor plan that is both desired and inviting. The home takes advantage of the large square footage with a game room, lush private office, recreation room, and a large open basement with a wet bar and sizable windows letting in ample natural sunlight. Basement walks into a lavishly into 2 acres of privately wooded yard. The benefits of the convenient location include easy access to shopping, dining, major commuter routes, and plenty of parks and trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9014 OLD DOMINION DRIVE have any available units?
9014 OLD DOMINION DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, VA.
What amenities does 9014 OLD DOMINION DRIVE have?
Some of 9014 OLD DOMINION DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9014 OLD DOMINION DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9014 OLD DOMINION DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9014 OLD DOMINION DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9014 OLD DOMINION DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Falls.
Does 9014 OLD DOMINION DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9014 OLD DOMINION DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9014 OLD DOMINION DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9014 OLD DOMINION DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9014 OLD DOMINION DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9014 OLD DOMINION DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9014 OLD DOMINION DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9014 OLD DOMINION DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9014 OLD DOMINION DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9014 OLD DOMINION DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9014 OLD DOMINION DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9014 OLD DOMINION DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
