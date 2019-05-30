9014 OLD DOMINION DRIVE

Amenities

A perfect balance of where seclusion meets convenience and luxury. Idyllically located on a private tree filled 3-acre lot, yet minutes from to Great Falls, McLean, and Tysons. Enjoy striking views of the all-encompassing woods from multiple access points to the oversized deck, which is perfect for relaxing without ever leaving your home, or entertaining friends in privacy and luxury. This custom built home from the finest wood boasts features like vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, skylights, multiple fireplaces, a climbing wall - all in a carefully designed open floor plan that is both desired and inviting. The home takes advantage of the large square footage with a game room, lush private office, recreation room, and a large open basement with a wet bar and sizable windows letting in ample natural sunlight. Basement walks into a lavishly into 2 acres of privately wooded yard. The benefits of the convenient location include easy access to shopping, dining, major commuter routes, and plenty of parks and trails.