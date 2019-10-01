846 SENECA ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Rent a home on 2 acres in Great Falls with 2 car garage** langley school Pyramid **Well maintained with recent upgrades** Hardwood floors** Sun room and deck with a view of beautiful flat backyard** Short term rental also available**Good to live in as you plan and build new home ** Must see