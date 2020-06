Amenities

Looks small from outside and is over 3,000 Sqft inside with a huge addition in the back. House offers 4 total spacious bedrooms, 3 large bathrooms, Fully renovated kitchen with new appliances and granite counters, hardwoods on main level, recessed lighting, over 600 sqft great room is a key of this home!!! Walk to Great Falls village, shops and enjoy Sunday concerts on the green! Located in Langley school pyramid.