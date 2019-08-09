All apartments in Great Falls
Find more places like 720 PARRISH FARM LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Great Falls, VA
/
720 PARRISH FARM LANE
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

720 PARRISH FARM LANE

720 Parrish Farm Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Great Falls
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

720 Parrish Farm Lane, Great Falls, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy this charming farmhouse on nearly five bucolic, private acres. Built in 1900, this home is filled with rustic character such as exposed wood window and door casing, wide-plank tongue and groove paneled walls, and vaulted ceilings, but contains all of today~s modern amenities. The welcoming barn-red exterior is set off by scalloped trim, and the front porch offers both shade and a shelter. Pass through the front door into a large open concept room, featuring the kitchen and dining room, and lots of natural light. The kitchen includes a modern stainless-steel refrigerator and sink, and room for an eat-in table. The spacious dining room easily seats eight, or could be converted to your FIOS-ready home office. An adjoining family room offers a bay window, perfect for a desk or sideboard, a TV niche, and beadboard wainscoting. A half bath and large mudroom/laundry room with a separate entrance round out the first floor. Upstairs, a large master bedroom suite offers his and hers closets. Two additional bedrooms, both with double closets, share a second full bathroom. Located in Great Falls in a neighborhood of million-dollar homes, the unbeatable feature of this property is the privacy and serenity of 4.54 acres with open spaces, climbing trees, and places to explore. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 PARRISH FARM LANE have any available units?
720 PARRISH FARM LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, VA.
What amenities does 720 PARRISH FARM LANE have?
Some of 720 PARRISH FARM LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 PARRISH FARM LANE currently offering any rent specials?
720 PARRISH FARM LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 PARRISH FARM LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 720 PARRISH FARM LANE is pet friendly.
Does 720 PARRISH FARM LANE offer parking?
Yes, 720 PARRISH FARM LANE offers parking.
Does 720 PARRISH FARM LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 PARRISH FARM LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 PARRISH FARM LANE have a pool?
No, 720 PARRISH FARM LANE does not have a pool.
Does 720 PARRISH FARM LANE have accessible units?
No, 720 PARRISH FARM LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 720 PARRISH FARM LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 PARRISH FARM LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 720 PARRISH FARM LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 720 PARRISH FARM LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Great Falls 3 BedroomsGreat Falls Apartments with Balcony
Great Falls Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGreat Falls Apartments with Parking
Great Falls Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VA
Yorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDDale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University