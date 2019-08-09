720 PARRISH FARM LANE

Amenities

Enjoy this charming farmhouse on nearly five bucolic, private acres. Built in 1900, this home is filled with rustic character such as exposed wood window and door casing, wide-plank tongue and groove paneled walls, and vaulted ceilings, but contains all of today~s modern amenities. The welcoming barn-red exterior is set off by scalloped trim, and the front porch offers both shade and a shelter. Pass through the front door into a large open concept room, featuring the kitchen and dining room, and lots of natural light. The kitchen includes a modern stainless-steel refrigerator and sink, and room for an eat-in table. The spacious dining room easily seats eight, or could be converted to your FIOS-ready home office. An adjoining family room offers a bay window, perfect for a desk or sideboard, a TV niche, and beadboard wainscoting. A half bath and large mudroom/laundry room with a separate entrance round out the first floor. Upstairs, a large master bedroom suite offers his and hers closets. Two additional bedrooms, both with double closets, share a second full bathroom. Located in Great Falls in a neighborhood of million-dollar homes, the unbeatable feature of this property is the privacy and serenity of 4.54 acres with open spaces, climbing trees, and places to explore. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.