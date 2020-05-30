330 RIVER BEND RD

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fantastic opportunity for this meticulously cared for home with many improvements and updates. This move-in ready Colonial is sited just a short walk from Great Falls National Park for those looking to explore everything living in Great Falls has to offer. The interior of the home boasts gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main and upper level. Both the master bathroom and secondary bathroom on the upper level are newly renovated. The walkout lower level features a third wood burning fireplace and access to flat .93 acre lot.