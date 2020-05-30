All apartments in Great Falls
330 RIVER BEND RD

330 River Bend Road · No Longer Available
Location

330 River Bend Road, Great Falls, VA 22066

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic opportunity for this meticulously cared for home with many improvements and updates. This move-in ready Colonial is sited just a short walk from Great Falls National Park for those looking to explore everything living in Great Falls has to offer. The interior of the home boasts gleaming hardwood floors throughout the main and upper level. Both the master bathroom and secondary bathroom on the upper level are newly renovated. The walkout lower level features a third wood burning fireplace and access to flat .93 acre lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 RIVER BEND RD have any available units?
330 RIVER BEND RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, VA.
What amenities does 330 RIVER BEND RD have?
Some of 330 RIVER BEND RD's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 RIVER BEND RD currently offering any rent specials?
330 RIVER BEND RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 RIVER BEND RD pet-friendly?
No, 330 RIVER BEND RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Falls.
Does 330 RIVER BEND RD offer parking?
Yes, 330 RIVER BEND RD offers parking.
Does 330 RIVER BEND RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 RIVER BEND RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 RIVER BEND RD have a pool?
No, 330 RIVER BEND RD does not have a pool.
Does 330 RIVER BEND RD have accessible units?
No, 330 RIVER BEND RD does not have accessible units.
Does 330 RIVER BEND RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 RIVER BEND RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 RIVER BEND RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 RIVER BEND RD does not have units with air conditioning.

