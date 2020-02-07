All apartments in Great Falls
Last updated February 7 2020 at 10:09 AM

190 Falcon Ridge Rd

190 Falcon Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

190 Falcon Ridge Road, Great Falls, VA 22066

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Breathtaking 5 Bedroom 6.5 Bath 4 Level Single Family Home located in Great Falls. This 6,000+ square foot home welcomes you with a stunning foyer featuring a gorgeous curved staircase. Heading further you will find the formal dining room leading you to the enormous kitchen featuring ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island & breakfast area. The living room follows boasting one of the three wood burning fireplaces, floor to ceiling windows & access to the enormous deck. An office and family room round out the main level with the second fireplace being featured in the family room as well as a stunning light fixture. Heading downstairs you will find the movie room, decked out with a series of comfortable reclining chairs. Next you will find the spacious great room filled with a bar with granite counter tops, access to the landscaped backyard and the final fireplace. A den and full bathroom round out the basement. Heading to the third level you will find four out of the five bedrooms as well as the study. The bedrooms each boast stunning flooring, ample natural light & generous closet space. The fourth and final level features a loft area and the final bedroom and full bathroom. Enjoy some of the amazing amenities this property has to offer such as the Jacuzzi in the master bath, enormous landscaped backyard decked out with two stainless steel grills, gazebo and spacious seating perfect for entertaining. Available 9/1 this property wont be on the market for long so do not miss your chance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Falcon Ridge Rd have any available units?
190 Falcon Ridge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, VA.
What amenities does 190 Falcon Ridge Rd have?
Some of 190 Falcon Ridge Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Falcon Ridge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
190 Falcon Ridge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Falcon Ridge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 190 Falcon Ridge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Falls.
Does 190 Falcon Ridge Rd offer parking?
No, 190 Falcon Ridge Rd does not offer parking.
Does 190 Falcon Ridge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 Falcon Ridge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Falcon Ridge Rd have a pool?
No, 190 Falcon Ridge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 190 Falcon Ridge Rd have accessible units?
No, 190 Falcon Ridge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Falcon Ridge Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 Falcon Ridge Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Falcon Ridge Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 Falcon Ridge Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
