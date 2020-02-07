190 Falcon Ridge Rd

Amenities

Breathtaking 5 Bedroom 6.5 Bath 4 Level Single Family Home located in Great Falls. This 6,000+ square foot home welcomes you with a stunning foyer featuring a gorgeous curved staircase. Heading further you will find the formal dining room leading you to the enormous kitchen featuring ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island & breakfast area. The living room follows boasting one of the three wood burning fireplaces, floor to ceiling windows & access to the enormous deck. An office and family room round out the main level with the second fireplace being featured in the family room as well as a stunning light fixture. Heading downstairs you will find the movie room, decked out with a series of comfortable reclining chairs. Next you will find the spacious great room filled with a bar with granite counter tops, access to the landscaped backyard and the final fireplace. A den and full bathroom round out the basement. Heading to the third level you will find four out of the five bedrooms as well as the study. The bedrooms each boast stunning flooring, ample natural light & generous closet space. The fourth and final level features a loft area and the final bedroom and full bathroom. Enjoy some of the amazing amenities this property has to offer such as the Jacuzzi in the master bath, enormous landscaped backyard decked out with two stainless steel grills, gazebo and spacious seating perfect for entertaining. Available 9/1 this property wont be on the market for long so do not miss your chance!