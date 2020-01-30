10913 BELGRAVIA COURT

Amenities

Welcome home to this gorgeous 4BR + bonus room, 3.5BA, 3 finished level, 2-car garage home located in sought after Great Falls! This stunning 3,700 sq ft home offers generous room sizes and is situated on a spectacular 1.84 acre lot. Only minutes to Rt 7 and downtown Great Falls. Features include: wood floors, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a wine frig, large family room with a wood burning fireplace that opens to rear yard/deck, formal living room and separate dining room, main floor powder room and convenient laundry room. The second floor boasts a grand master bedroom suite with a custom walk-in closet, ceiling fan, recessed lighting and a luxurious bathroom with dual sinks and glass shower, plus 3 additional bedrooms with custom closets, ceiling fans and recessed lighting. The 2nd full bathroom has been renovated with tons of storage. The lower level has been fully renovated and offers tile floors, expansive recreational room with custom bookshelves, 3rd full bathroom, bonus room, separate storage room and walk-out to side yard. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for bi-monthly lawn service ($60-$90/each service), trash (approx. $130 every 3 months), HVAC filter changes, electric (approx $200/mo), TV/cable/phone/internet. Water & Sewer included in Rent. Note: Tenants may also include optional monthly services for an additional cost: alarm and bi-monthly cleaning service.