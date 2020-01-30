All apartments in Great Falls
10913 BELGRAVIA COURT
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:09 AM

10913 BELGRAVIA COURT

10913 Belgravia Court · No Longer Available
Location

10913 Belgravia Court, Great Falls, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Welcome home to this gorgeous 4BR + bonus room, 3.5BA, 3 finished level, 2-car garage home located in sought after Great Falls! This stunning 3,700 sq ft home offers generous room sizes and is situated on a spectacular 1.84 acre lot. Only minutes to Rt 7 and downtown Great Falls. Features include: wood floors, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a wine frig, large family room with a wood burning fireplace that opens to rear yard/deck, formal living room and separate dining room, main floor powder room and convenient laundry room. The second floor boasts a grand master bedroom suite with a custom walk-in closet, ceiling fan, recessed lighting and a luxurious bathroom with dual sinks and glass shower, plus 3 additional bedrooms with custom closets, ceiling fans and recessed lighting. The 2nd full bathroom has been renovated with tons of storage. The lower level has been fully renovated and offers tile floors, expansive recreational room with custom bookshelves, 3rd full bathroom, bonus room, separate storage room and walk-out to side yard. Pets considered on a case by case basis. Tenants are responsible for bi-monthly lawn service ($60-$90/each service), trash (approx. $130 every 3 months), HVAC filter changes, electric (approx $200/mo), TV/cable/phone/internet. Water & Sewer included in Rent. Note: Tenants may also include optional monthly services for an additional cost: alarm and bi-monthly cleaning service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10913 BELGRAVIA COURT have any available units?
10913 BELGRAVIA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, VA.
What amenities does 10913 BELGRAVIA COURT have?
Some of 10913 BELGRAVIA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10913 BELGRAVIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
10913 BELGRAVIA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10913 BELGRAVIA COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 10913 BELGRAVIA COURT is pet friendly.
Does 10913 BELGRAVIA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 10913 BELGRAVIA COURT offers parking.
Does 10913 BELGRAVIA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10913 BELGRAVIA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10913 BELGRAVIA COURT have a pool?
No, 10913 BELGRAVIA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 10913 BELGRAVIA COURT have accessible units?
No, 10913 BELGRAVIA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 10913 BELGRAVIA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10913 BELGRAVIA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10913 BELGRAVIA COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10913 BELGRAVIA COURT has units with air conditioning.
