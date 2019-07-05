10513 BREVITY DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning single family home for rent in Lexington Estates. This home is situated on a quiet, no-thru street on a large lot. Hardwood floors span the main level. The living room steps up to the dining area, which leads into the spacious, light-filled kitchen and then flows into the family room with access to the tiered deck overlooking the large backyard. A powder room, laundry room, and garage access are also on the main level. Upstairs is home to 3 bedrooms, a full bath, and the enormous master suite which has a lovely sitting area and wood-burning fireplace. The attached master bathroom are is equipped with a walk-in closet, dressing area, and a shower with exquisite tilework. The fully finished walkout basement has the third fireplace, a bedroom, bonus room, and a full bathroom. This home has a long driveway with off-street parking for multiple cars, including the attached 2 car garage, and is just steps away from the incredible Great Falls National Park! Pets OK. Good credit required.