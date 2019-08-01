10427 PARKERHOUSE DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage clubhouse fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Pristine 5 Bedrooms 4.5 Baths Colonial on 1.74 Quiet Acres for RENT! Cherry & Granite Kitchen w/Expanded Front Room, Stone Fireplace, Formal Living & Dining Room with Bay Windows, Den, Master Bedroom Suite with the Sitting Area. Soaking Tub. Fantastic Fully Finished Walkout Basement with WINE CELLAR and WET BAR Huge Recreation Room and/or Play Area, STEAM BATH & Access to Outside. Lots of Light Throughout the House! 3 Car Garage Great Big Deck that Surrounds the Back of the House. Lots of Room in the Yard for Children to Play!