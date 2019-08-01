All apartments in Great Falls
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:57 PM

10427 PARKERHOUSE DR

10427 Parkerhouse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10427 Parkerhouse Drive, Great Falls, VA 22066

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
bathtub
Pristine 5 Bedrooms 4.5 Baths Colonial on 1.74 Quiet Acres for RENT! Cherry & Granite Kitchen w/Expanded Front Room, Stone Fireplace, Formal Living & Dining Room with Bay Windows, Den, Master Bedroom Suite with the Sitting Area. Soaking Tub. Fantastic Fully Finished Walkout Basement with WINE CELLAR and WET BAR Huge Recreation Room and/or Play Area, STEAM BATH & Access to Outside. Lots of Light Throughout the House! 3 Car Garage Great Big Deck that Surrounds the Back of the House. Lots of Room in the Yard for Children to Play!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10427 PARKERHOUSE DR have any available units?
10427 PARKERHOUSE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, VA.
What amenities does 10427 PARKERHOUSE DR have?
Some of 10427 PARKERHOUSE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10427 PARKERHOUSE DR currently offering any rent specials?
10427 PARKERHOUSE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10427 PARKERHOUSE DR pet-friendly?
No, 10427 PARKERHOUSE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Falls.
Does 10427 PARKERHOUSE DR offer parking?
Yes, 10427 PARKERHOUSE DR offers parking.
Does 10427 PARKERHOUSE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10427 PARKERHOUSE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10427 PARKERHOUSE DR have a pool?
No, 10427 PARKERHOUSE DR does not have a pool.
Does 10427 PARKERHOUSE DR have accessible units?
No, 10427 PARKERHOUSE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10427 PARKERHOUSE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 10427 PARKERHOUSE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10427 PARKERHOUSE DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10427 PARKERHOUSE DR does not have units with air conditioning.
