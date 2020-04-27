All apartments in Great Falls
Last updated April 27 2020 at 6:32 PM

10410 PATRICIAN WOODS CT

10410 Patrician Woods Ct · No Longer Available
Location

10410 Patrician Woods Ct, Great Falls, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One-of-a-kind property offers unique floor plan with over 5200 sq.ft. amid a natural and secluded 5 1/2 acres, yet in a neighborhood setting. Located in the center of Great Falls, you will enjoy coming home to this charming house bounded by nature. The main level offers one bedroom and one full bathroom. On the upper level are three spacious bedrooms and one full bath. Hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counter tops, and includes a breakfast room with walls of windows to enjoy the natural woodlands. Also in this room is a two-sided fireplace. On the other side is the family room, and there is a living room in the front of the house. Both have built-in bookcases. On the expansive daylight lower level are two "flex" rooms /possible bedrooms plus a full bathroom. The laundry, as well as the workroom and the garage, are located here. Enjoy the bucolic environment among towering hardwoods on your ample screened back porch, front porch, lovely slate patio, and additional side patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10410 PATRICIAN WOODS CT have any available units?
10410 PATRICIAN WOODS CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, VA.
What amenities does 10410 PATRICIAN WOODS CT have?
Some of 10410 PATRICIAN WOODS CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10410 PATRICIAN WOODS CT currently offering any rent specials?
10410 PATRICIAN WOODS CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10410 PATRICIAN WOODS CT pet-friendly?
No, 10410 PATRICIAN WOODS CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Falls.
Does 10410 PATRICIAN WOODS CT offer parking?
Yes, 10410 PATRICIAN WOODS CT offers parking.
Does 10410 PATRICIAN WOODS CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10410 PATRICIAN WOODS CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10410 PATRICIAN WOODS CT have a pool?
No, 10410 PATRICIAN WOODS CT does not have a pool.
Does 10410 PATRICIAN WOODS CT have accessible units?
No, 10410 PATRICIAN WOODS CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10410 PATRICIAN WOODS CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10410 PATRICIAN WOODS CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10410 PATRICIAN WOODS CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10410 PATRICIAN WOODS CT does not have units with air conditioning.

