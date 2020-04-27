10410 PATRICIAN WOODS CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

One-of-a-kind property offers unique floor plan with over 5200 sq.ft. amid a natural and secluded 5 1/2 acres, yet in a neighborhood setting. Located in the center of Great Falls, you will enjoy coming home to this charming house bounded by nature. The main level offers one bedroom and one full bathroom. On the upper level are three spacious bedrooms and one full bath. Hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has stainless appliances and granite counter tops, and includes a breakfast room with walls of windows to enjoy the natural woodlands. Also in this room is a two-sided fireplace. On the other side is the family room, and there is a living room in the front of the house. Both have built-in bookcases. On the expansive daylight lower level are two "flex" rooms /possible bedrooms plus a full bathroom. The laundry, as well as the workroom and the garage, are located here. Enjoy the bucolic environment among towering hardwoods on your ample screened back porch, front porch, lovely slate patio, and additional side patio.