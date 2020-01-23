All apartments in Great Falls
Great Falls, VA
10322 GEORGETOWN PIKE
Last updated January 23 2020 at 1:14 AM

10322 GEORGETOWN PIKE

10322 Georgetown Pike · No Longer Available
Location

10322 Georgetown Pike, Great Falls, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
What a GEM! Just pulling up to this one of a kind home gives you the feeling of how special it is. This home offers a gorgeous updated interior with all the special little details, beautiful rich hardwood floors in the main areas, travertine floors/walls in the bathrooms, built-ins, recessed lighting, crown molding, mirrored walls, lots of light shining in, outdoor kitchen/grill area, slate patio with stone pillared trellis walls, beautiful and relaxing miniature pond with overhanging trees. Master suite with soaking tub and separate shower. Light-filled kitchen with name-brand Viking main range/oven as well as the outdoor grill, and amazing decorative fireplace. This one won't last long! All grounds care included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

