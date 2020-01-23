10322 GEORGETOWN PIKE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

What a GEM! Just pulling up to this one of a kind home gives you the feeling of how special it is. This home offers a gorgeous updated interior with all the special little details, beautiful rich hardwood floors in the main areas, travertine floors/walls in the bathrooms, built-ins, recessed lighting, crown molding, mirrored walls, lots of light shining in, outdoor kitchen/grill area, slate patio with stone pillared trellis walls, beautiful and relaxing miniature pond with overhanging trees. Master suite with soaking tub and separate shower. Light-filled kitchen with name-brand Viking main range/oven as well as the outdoor grill, and amazing decorative fireplace. This one won't last long! All grounds care included!