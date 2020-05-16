1010 Murphy Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Cozy Home in Great Falls - Property Id: 261664



Newly remodeled Colonial home on 5 acres in Great Falls. Minutes from Rt. 7 and Georgetown Pike. Upgraded kitchen a lot of space and cabinets. Several fireplaces and a lot of room for your entertaining indoors and out. Fully built out basement for your enjoyment.

A 4 minute drive to the Great Falls shopping area.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261664

Property Id 261664



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5757456)