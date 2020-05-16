All apartments in Great Falls
Find more places like 1010 Murphy Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Great Falls, VA
/
1010 Murphy Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

1010 Murphy Drive

1010 Murphy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Great Falls
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1010 Murphy Drive, Great Falls, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Cozy Home in Great Falls - Property Id: 261664

Newly remodeled Colonial home on 5 acres in Great Falls. Minutes from Rt. 7 and Georgetown Pike. Upgraded kitchen a lot of space and cabinets. Several fireplaces and a lot of room for your entertaining indoors and out. Fully built out basement for your enjoyment.
A 4 minute drive to the Great Falls shopping area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261664
Property Id 261664

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5757456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Murphy Drive have any available units?
1010 Murphy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Great Falls, VA.
What amenities does 1010 Murphy Drive have?
Some of 1010 Murphy Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Murphy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Murphy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Murphy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Murphy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Great Falls.
Does 1010 Murphy Drive offer parking?
No, 1010 Murphy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1010 Murphy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Murphy Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Murphy Drive have a pool?
No, 1010 Murphy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Murphy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1010 Murphy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Murphy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Murphy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Murphy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 Murphy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Great Falls 3 BedroomsGreat Falls Apartments with Balcony
Great Falls Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGreat Falls Apartments with Parking
Great Falls Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDLeesburg, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VA
Yorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDDale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University