1010 Murphy Drive

Newly remodeled Colonial home on 5 acres in Great Falls. Minutes from Rt. 7 and Georgetown Pike. Upgraded kitchen a lot of space and cabinets. Several fireplaces and a lot of room for your entertaining indoors and out. Fully built out basement for your enjoyment. A 4 minute drive to the Great Falls shopping area. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/261664 Property Id 261664
No Dogs Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
