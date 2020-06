Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Available Aug 1, 2020 - FULLY FURNISHED and updated GORGEOUS Condo in Desirable Glen Allen has everything you need. This ground unit looks out to the trees in the backyard, has a stunning renovated kitchen, two beautiful bathrooms with real tile floors and built-ins for extra storage. Throughout the common area is beautiful new scratch resistant waterproof high end laminate floors. Bonus! This unit includes stack washer/dryer and stainless steel refrigerator. Move right in. All furnishings in photos are included in this furnished rental. There is a 50' Roku TV included in each bedroom as well as the common area. Utilities and WiFi are included (cap on utilities.) No pets permitted. A $150 cleaning fee is required. Application fee is $45 and Deposit is $1500. Are you ready for your Happy New Beginning?