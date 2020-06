Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely town home available soon in Mountain Laurel Townhomes off Mountain Rd in Glen Allen. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Kitchen features granite counters, ample storage, double sink, and track lighting. Hard surface floors downstairs and carpeted upstairs. Ready for move in July 1st.



Close to Virginia Center Commons shopping area.



Travel easily! Close to I-295/I-95.



Occupied, so notice is required for showings.



Schools per HCPS Website: Greenwood ES Hungary Creek MS Glen Allen HS