8456 LINK HILLS LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

WONDERFUL Home in the Gated Golf Community of Lake Manassas * FANTASTIC Setting Backs to GOLF COURSE & TREES with Winter Views of Lake Manassas * BRIGHT OPEN Layout offers OVER 7,100 Finished Square Feet * NEUTRAL Paint & Decor Throughout * GREAT Eat-in Kitchen with Granite & Stainless Appliances opens to Two-Story Family Room with Gas Fireplace * Central Great Room/Living Room with UNIQUE Curved Staircase to Upper Level * DRAMATIC Two-Story Wall of Windows across Rear of Home * SPACIOUS Main Level Master Suite * Main Level Study * HUGE Walk-out Level Basement features BIG Rec Room, Bedroom Suite, Den, 2nd Full Bath, Media Room & MORE * LARGE Trex Deck Extends across Rear of Home * OVERSIZED 2-Car Garage & Aggregate Pebble Driveway * In-ground Irrigation System * 2 Newer HVAC Systems * Home also For Sale