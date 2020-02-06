All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 8456 LINK HILLS LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, VA
/
8456 LINK HILLS LOOP
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:17 AM

8456 LINK HILLS LOOP

8456 Link Hills Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8456 Link Hills Loop, Gainesville, VA 20155
Lake Manassas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
WONDERFUL Home in the Gated Golf Community of Lake Manassas * FANTASTIC Setting Backs to GOLF COURSE & TREES with Winter Views of Lake Manassas * BRIGHT OPEN Layout offers OVER 7,100 Finished Square Feet * NEUTRAL Paint & Decor Throughout * GREAT Eat-in Kitchen with Granite & Stainless Appliances opens to Two-Story Family Room with Gas Fireplace * Central Great Room/Living Room with UNIQUE Curved Staircase to Upper Level * DRAMATIC Two-Story Wall of Windows across Rear of Home * SPACIOUS Main Level Master Suite * Main Level Study * HUGE Walk-out Level Basement features BIG Rec Room, Bedroom Suite, Den, 2nd Full Bath, Media Room & MORE * LARGE Trex Deck Extends across Rear of Home * OVERSIZED 2-Car Garage & Aggregate Pebble Driveway * In-ground Irrigation System * 2 Newer HVAC Systems * Home also For Sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8456 LINK HILLS LOOP have any available units?
8456 LINK HILLS LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 8456 LINK HILLS LOOP have?
Some of 8456 LINK HILLS LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8456 LINK HILLS LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
8456 LINK HILLS LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8456 LINK HILLS LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 8456 LINK HILLS LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 8456 LINK HILLS LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 8456 LINK HILLS LOOP offers parking.
Does 8456 LINK HILLS LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8456 LINK HILLS LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8456 LINK HILLS LOOP have a pool?
No, 8456 LINK HILLS LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 8456 LINK HILLS LOOP have accessible units?
No, 8456 LINK HILLS LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 8456 LINK HILLS LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8456 LINK HILLS LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 8456 LINK HILLS LOOP have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8456 LINK HILLS LOOP has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Somerset Pointe
14701 Deming Dr
Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerhill Farms
7351 Yountville Dr
Gainesville, VA 20155
The Marque at Heritage Hunt
13550 Heathcote Blvd
Gainesville, VA 20155

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville 3 BedroomsGainesville Apartments with Pool
Gainesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VARockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAHuntington, VAMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VAClarksburg, MDNorth Potomac, MD
Fair Lakes, VAChevy Chase, MDBallenger Creek, MDBurke Centre, VACherry Hill, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VALansdowne, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Somerset

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia