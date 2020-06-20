Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Brunson Circle - A must see - Welcome to 7438 Brunson Circle, a move in ready townhouse styled condo with 1 car garage! The main level features a spacious and bright open floor plan that includes a formal living and dining room equipped with 9 ft ceilings, crown molding, and hardwood floors. The updated and open gourmet kitchen features a double oven, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, and a granite island. The well maintained family room and eat-in kitchen also open up to a private balcony. The upper level features 3 bedrooms, including a master bedroom with dual walk in closets. The master bathroom features dual vanity sinks, and a spa-style shower. Convenient to groceries, restaurants, parks, I-66, 29 and 15.



