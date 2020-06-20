All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

7438 Brunson Circle

7438 Brunson Circle · (571) 264-1440
Location

7438 Brunson Circle, Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerset

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7438 Brunson Circle · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2521 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Brunson Circle - A must see - Welcome to 7438 Brunson Circle, a move in ready townhouse styled condo with 1 car garage! The main level features a spacious and bright open floor plan that includes a formal living and dining room equipped with 9 ft ceilings, crown molding, and hardwood floors. The updated and open gourmet kitchen features a double oven, gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, and a granite island. The well maintained family room and eat-in kitchen also open up to a private balcony. The upper level features 3 bedrooms, including a master bedroom with dual walk in closets. The master bathroom features dual vanity sinks, and a spa-style shower. Convenient to groceries, restaurants, parks, I-66, 29 and 15.

(RLNE5842160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7438 Brunson Circle have any available units?
7438 Brunson Circle has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7438 Brunson Circle have?
Some of 7438 Brunson Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7438 Brunson Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7438 Brunson Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7438 Brunson Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7438 Brunson Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 7438 Brunson Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7438 Brunson Circle does offer parking.
Does 7438 Brunson Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7438 Brunson Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7438 Brunson Circle have a pool?
No, 7438 Brunson Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7438 Brunson Circle have accessible units?
No, 7438 Brunson Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7438 Brunson Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7438 Brunson Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7438 Brunson Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7438 Brunson Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
